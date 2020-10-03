Trial date set in Madison capital murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DaCedric Ward is one of two suspects charged with capital murder, after 18 year old Jason West was shot and killed.
The shooting happened at the Sonic in Madison in 2016 during a robbery after a drug deal.
Ward’s trial date is tentatively set for March 22nd, 2021.
WAFF has also learned that Ward will be allowed to view the crime scene with his attorneys at some point.
As of right now, no trial date has been set for the other suspect, Trevor Cantrell.
