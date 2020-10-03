Payton’s Pick: 8-year-old gifted camper for hospital travels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WAFF) - For the past year, Marcos has asked for a camping trailer.
The 8-year-old battles a serious gastrointestinal disorder but has to travel from New Mexico to Nebraska for treatment. Wanting to spend more time with his family while on the road and also not wanting to stay in hotel after hotel, Marcos made a wish for his very own camper, and leave it to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make dreams come true.
Organizers told Marcos he’d be making a video to ask for donations, but with cameras rolling, little did Marcos know he would instead be surprised with the camper already bought and set to go.
Marcos was so overjoyed, he said he wanted to cry but that he would probably save the tears for when he got home.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.