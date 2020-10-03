Lovely day ahead

Starting off cold for your Saturday, with highs in the lower 40s.
Overall, from morning to evening, it is going to be a great day to be outdoors!
Highs for today are in the lower 70s, under sunny skies. We are still trending quite a few degrees below average at this point, so a light jacket may still be needed.
Not much activity for your Saturday and Sunday, just cooler.
Starting off Sunday, lows will be a bit warmer and in the 50s. We will continue to warm up a little more for the afternoon, eventually reaching the lower to mid 70s, but then quickly cooling as we head into the evening.
A mild front passing through on Sunday brings a very slight chance for rain, but it is not looking impressive at all. More than likely to stay dry all weekend.
A dry stretch of days for your extended forecast, and a little bit of a warm up in the next 10 days.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.