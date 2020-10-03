Friends of Decatur Public Library hosting book drive

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have old books or other media materials, the Friends of the Decatur Public Library would love to have them.
The book donation drive will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday morning at the Decatur Public Library.
The organization is looking for any books, recent magazines, DVDs, CDs or jigsaw puzzles.
Tax receipts will be available on request.
Donated items will be sold in the Friends Used Book Sale Room and all proceeds benefit the Decatur Public Library.
