Cool tonight with another pleasant day Sunday

Clear skies stay in place overnight with a nearly full moon, lows will be cool again in the upper 40s by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday morning will start off mainly sunny with temperatures gradually increasing into the lower 70s, more clouds will move in ahead of a weak cold front with a slight chance at a few very isolated rain showers. The work and school week will begin on a chilly note with morning temps in the low to middle 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.
More sunshine on Tuesday will boost temperatures into the upper 70s, this will start a gradual warming trend for the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather for Wednesday through Friday with highs staying near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s, there is no chance of rain.
This fantastic stretch of weather will continue into next weekend with highs near 80 degrees and a slight chance of a shower on Sunday.
