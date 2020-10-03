Animal shelter raising money to help abused, neglected animals

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter needs your help. The shelter is raising money to treat animals that need it most.
In the last few weeks, the shelter has been working to help animals in terrible physical condition. In some cases, employees said the animals are injured after being shot or stabbed. Others are pregnant, seniors or heartworm positive.
You can help by purchasing a face mask or by making a monetary donation. The goal is to sell 150 masks to help our special needs cases this past month. This is only an online purchase only.
Click Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter to find out more information:
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.