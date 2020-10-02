With highs only reaching the upper 60s today... the below average temperature trend continues.

We are looking at another day filled with clear blue skies for your afternoon.
Another beautiful day, but a bit on the chilly side.
Winds continue from the north, bringing cooler temperatures for the afternoons, and especially evenings headed into your weekend.
For your Friday, highs are only expected to reach the upper 60s. It’s a nice say for a sweater.
Northern Alabama won’t see a whole lot of activity for the next stretch of days, meaning, conditions are expected to be calm and relatively cool.
The evening temperatures will hover in the middle 40s and lower 50s, bringing a cold start to our next few days.
Tomorrow we will see the 70s again and inch closer to average, but stay shy of it for the majority of the next 7 days.
Sunday will have the most action, but not by much. Another cold front approaches for the morning and afternoon bringing with it a slight chance of rain. We will get to the lower 70s for Sunday, but then quickly cool off as we go into the overnight hours.
The extended forecast is looking mostly dry and quiet. We have a chance at a warm up for the middle of the month with highs returning to average.
