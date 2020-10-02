Village of Promise still serving during covid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Village of Promise, a family advancement center in Huntsville is making positive strides even during the pandemic.
The nonprofit’s mission is to help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty in our community.
Members are especially eager to help families get back on track after six months of hardship.
In fact, the Village of Promise hopes one simple yet important message is heard: “Still Serving During Covid.”
The nonprofit has gone through some challenges in the past six months but right now, new members are encouraged to join.
Executive Director Dr. Libby Parker says underserved families across North AL were impacted greatly by the pandemic, including many who were on the road to economic independence.
“Many of our families have been greatly impacted by covid, especially in North Huntsville,” Parker said. “So getting back to work and back on their feet is vital.”
The nonprofit offers a variety of daily childcare programs for infants, toddlers, and Pre-K children.
Parker says the classes are free for almost everyone so parents can go back to work and not put their entire paycheck towards childcare.
“94 percent of our families do not pay anything and it is on a sliding scale so it allows them to go back to work and to be able to get back on their feet after many months of no work with covid," Parker said.
The Village of Promise also offers family connection programs and adult education programs.
There are some upcoming events hosted by the Village of Promise, including “One Table,” a city-wide Thanksgiving dinner event.
The purpose is to ensure everyone has a chance to eat a home cooked meal on the special holiday.
This year, One Table will take place on Monday, Nov. 23rd from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Big Spring Park.
Meals will also be served in front of Village of Promise.
“There is still time to sponsor that event,” Parker said. “We hope everyone in the city will come out to get a free Thanksgiving meal.”
There is no fee and all community members are welcome.
For more information about the Village of Promise and the several unique programs it offers, you can visit the nonprofit’s website here.
