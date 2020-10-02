Steve Stanley and David Johnson go head-to-head for new Sheffield Mayor

Sheffield Mayoral Runnoff election preview
By DeAndria Turner | October 2, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 9:36 PM

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Long time Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford is not running for another term.

Next week two candidates are in a runoff race for his seat.

“We need someone running the city at the top a leader that knows how the city works and knows how to run it,” said Steve Stanley.

“I just want to use what contacts I have and what’s out there to make Sheffield all that it can be,” said David Johnson.

Johnson and Stanley are head-to-head in Tuesday’s runoff.

Johnson was ahead in the August election by almost 200 votes but didn’t have a large enough victory to avoid a runoff.

Johnson, a life-long resident of Sheffield and a businessman, wants to use his business background to grow tourism spending in the city.

“What I love about tourism as you said it brings people in. they spend money in hotels, restaurants, and fill-in gas stations and that creates a big revenue for our city,” said Johnson.

And Stanely, currently a Sheffield City councilman, says his experience in government is what’s important.

“I want to run to effect that change. I’ve worked for a long time as I said passing ordinances, writing resolutions, and adopting policies to see them not enforced and I can assure to our voters and cities that if I am elected they will see progress made from day one and I will affect positive change,” said Stanley.

There will be a lot of change for Sheffield’s City government.

In addition to a new mayor, the city will have 5 new council members, a new city clerk, and a new fire chief.

