Single vehicle crash near Scottsboro takes life of Texas man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single vehicle crash near Scottsboro early Friday morning took the life of a Texas man.
At 2:55 a.m. on October 2, Ricardo Segovia was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet 2500 he was a passenger in left the roadway. The crash occurred two miles east of Scottsboro on AL Highway 40
The 29-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Segovia was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA Troopers continue to investigate this crash.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.