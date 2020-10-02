Single vehicle crash near Scottsboro takes life of Texas man

Single vehicle crash near Scottsboro takes life of Texas man
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 2, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 8:55 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single vehicle crash near Scottsboro early Friday morning took the life of a Texas man.

At 2:55 a.m. on October 2, Ricardo Segovia was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet 2500 he was a passenger in left the roadway. The crash occurred two miles east of Scottsboro on AL Highway 40

The 29-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Segovia was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate this crash.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.