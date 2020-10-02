Leaders warn you about dangerous apps for teens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Snapchat, Bumble and TikTok may be apps your children use every day, but they are on a list of 15 apps parents need to be aware of for a reason. This information is according to a local attorney.
Juvenile Law Attorney and Social Media Expert Patrick Caver said children and teens can fall right into the hands of scammers and predators.
“Most of their friends they have tell the truth," Caver said. "Someone can say they are somebody and they don’t question who they are. On the internet you can be anybody that you want to be.”
One of the apps he warns parents about most is Snapchat.
“There is a section on Snapchat where kids can take pictures and hide them in a secret place on Snapchat which you can only get to with a code," he said.
Another app Caver said poses a risk is Netflix; however, this app is not even on the list.
“There’s a lot of pornographic movies on Netflix and parental controls don’t always work. The kids have learned to change profiles," Caver said.
So how do you keep your children safe? Caver said go through their phone at least three times a week.
“Be the parent," he said. "Take that child’s cell phone and say let me see it. Go through what’s on the cell phone.”
Caver said to tell your children it’s not that you don’t trust them, it’s that you don’t trust other people.
For Jasmine Butler is the Children’s Division Director at the Nova Center, and she said checking your child’s phone should be on a case by case basis. Some may have to and others won’t, but butler said having an open line of communication is key.
“Just reminding ourselves to create a non-judgmental space and listen to what they are saying and not being reactive," Butler said.
