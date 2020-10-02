One injured in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is injured and one person is in custody after a shooting Friday night at Waterford Square Apartment Homes in Huntsville.
Police say the victim was shot and is currently in the hospital with-threatening injuries.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday night. The apartment complex is located off of Airport Road in southwest Huntsville.
WAFF has reporters on the scene and is working to investigate the situation. Stick with this story for updates.
