Jefferson County deputies shut down human trafficking operation in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County investigators have shut down what they call a Human Trafficking operation in the 1700 Block of Fulton Road in Fultondale.
On October 1, 2020, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit teamed up with other law enforcement agencies for the operation.
Two 39-year-old men were arrested in conjunction with human trafficking charges.
Charles Andrew Harley of Auburn was charged with Human Trafficking 2nd Degree, Trafficking in Stolen Identities and Possession of a Forged Instrument. His bond is set at $55,000.
Nehemiah Isaiah Yearby of Hueytown was also arrested. He was charged with Human Trafficking 2nd Degree, Possession of Controlled Substances, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana. His bonds are set at $36,000.
Thirteen other people were arrested on charges of prostitution. Deputies say most of the people involved will not admit to being victims, however, the operation is shut down in Fultondale and will not continue.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the FBI, Fultondale Police Department, Trussville Police Department, Bessemer Police Department and Gardendale Police Department for their assistance in this operation.
