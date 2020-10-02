District 5 Huntsville City Council runoff election is Tuesday : Meet the men who want your vote

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday is the runoff election for the City of Huntsville’s District 5 council seat. It will between incumbent Will Culver and John Meredith.
Will Culver has been serving on the Huntsville City Council since 2008. He was council president and currently is the chair of the city’s finance committee.
“Helping someone with simple things, like putting a lid on the garbage can or getting a wheel on a garbage can. Or just meeting someone and talking to them.”
Previously he served as Chief Magistrate with the Municipal Court and worked as a Huntsville City Police Officer.
“We want the community to come together. There is not a better time than right now. With all the racial unrest and things that are going on we want to show love in our community.”
Culver is being challenged by John Meredith. “I think the most tangible difference you will see between myself and the incumbent will relate to accessibility, transparency, and accountability,” said Meredith.
It’s not the first time the two have gone head-to-head. In 2016 Meredith ran against Culver for the same position.
Meredith worked for 20 years representing small family-owned businesses and is the son of Civil Rights figure James Meredith. “I have been engaged in public policy as an advocate and strategist and commentator for over 25 years now.”
On Tuesday it is up to those living in District 5 to decide who they want to represent them as their city councilman.
“If your road needs paving come tell me about it. If your neighbors agree with you, you show me pictures that there are big huge potholes, yea I am going to fix your street,” said Meredith.
“Politics start locally. I want them to remember on Tuesday where there is a will there is a way. And I am Will Culver and I need their vote, I need their prayers, I need their help, I need their support.”
Polls are open from 7am to 7pm.
