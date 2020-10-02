Decatur City Council president hopes for more transparency from Decatur Housing Authority

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal investigation determined management at Decatur Housing Authority discriminated against Black people.
Decatur Housing Authority settled those claims for $200,000. Much of that money is supposed to go to the victims.
In Thursday’s virtual meeting, WAFF asked about the discrimination settlement.
“I believe you’ll have to call HUD for that information.”
This is not the first time WAFF asked for answers this week. I first called the department of housing and urban development on Monday.
Early Thursday afternoon I sent an email. I have not received a response to either requests.
“They accepted the penalty of the $200,000 so we know they are now, I guess admitting the guilt of that. What I want to see is how do we want to move from here to make sure that this doesn’t happen again," Paige Bibbee said.
Decatur City Council President Paige Bibbee says the Decatur City Council will hold a public hearing to address concerns.
Bibbee is scheduling it at the request of a sorority representing the victims.
“We can ask for the director and the board members to show up to a meeting that we would potentially have and the mayor but we cant make them by law. I feel in my gut I don’t think anybody is gonna show up. And I think that’s unfortunate,” she said.
The Decatur City Council holds no authority over the Decatur Housing Authority but taxpayers would.
Bibbee says there must be transparency on both the local and national levels and she will continue to push for answers.
“We have no direct authority, but I think voices, if you get enough voices together then people do seem to listen," Bibbee said.
“We need to know at a national level, what are your standards. And how do you in the future plan to make sure those standards are being kept and not undermined,” Bibbee said.
