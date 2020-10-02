Cold front making it breezy and cool today with sunshine!

Happy Friday! Grab a jacket because it is chilly this morning!
Many this morning are waking up to temperatures into the low to mid 40s this morning. This is the coolest air many Tennessee Valley communities have seen since early May. Wind is calm and skies are clear which is partially why we are so cool this morning. We won’t warm up much throughout the day today, despite plenty of sunshine this morning and afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will range from 63 to 68 degrees for most neighborhoods. That means we’re in for a cool night for those football games!
It will be a great weekend for camping with temperaturesstaying cool. It looks like our overnight temperatures Friday into Saturday will be evening cooler than this morning, dropping into the low to mid 40s. There may even be a few spots that dip into the upper 30s, but that isn’t as likely. However, some families may flip on their heat for the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying into the 60s for Saturday. Wind will turn to the south on Sunday which means slightly warmer weather, but that also brings us our next chance at rain as well. Right now, nothing significant is expected, but a few spots may see a couple showers.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.