Cold front making it breezy and cool today with sunshine!

It will be a great weekend for camping with temperaturesstaying cool. It looks like our overnight temperatures Friday into Saturday will be evening cooler than this morning, dropping into the low to mid 40s. There may even be a few spots that dip into the upper 30s, but that isn’t as likely. However, some families may flip on their heat for the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying into the 60s for Saturday. Wind will turn to the south on Sunday which means slightly warmer weather, but that also brings us our next chance at rain as well. Right now, nothing significant is expected, but a few spots may see a couple showers.