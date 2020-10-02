Casey White plotted to escape before arraignment, sent back to state prison

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey Cole White appeared in a Lauderdale County Courtroom today.
While in prison, he confessed to the cold case murder of Connie Ridgeway according to authorities.
Ridgeway was killed in 2015. Today, this case took a strange turn.
He asked if he could stay at the Lauderdale County Jail instead of going back to prison. Authorities say that White was actually plotting to escape the Lauderdale County Jail.
After 5 years, the family of Connie Ridgeway finally faced her alleged killer in court today.
“It’s kind of a relief to know that we have closure and our mother can finally rest in peace, but it’s a difficult feeling as well,” said her son Austin Williams.
Casey Cole White was arraigned today, but not without complications.
“We got information yesterday that he had made a shank and he intended to escape today and take a hostage,” said Lauderdale County District Attorney, Chris Connolly.
He says that they found two shanks in the shower belonging to white before the arraignment. During the arraignment, White pleaded not guilty to both charges by reason of insanity.
The judge also released him back into the custody of the Department of corrections where he was in prison for a string of other unrelated charges.
“Our deputies did a great job. Found the shank and eliminated that threat this morning so we obviously aren’t equipped to house somebody like that for that long term in our jail so we are happy that the judge ordered him to go back to the department of corrections,” said Connolly.
Ridgeway’s family says they are grateful that the wheels of justice are starting to turn.
“We haven’t given up and we were rewarded this time,” said Williams.
Right now, there isn’t another court date set in this case.
