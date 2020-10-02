Alabama’s biggest football fan’s game streak in jeopardy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A record you won’t believe. A Huntsville man has gone to every single Alabama football game the past 48 years, but now his streak is in jeopardy.
Tommy Ray said his love for Alabama football started when he was just 12-years-old. Ray used to sit by the radio and listen to them play.
“I don’t know that I really thought it was real," Ray said. "I thought it was something make believe.”
So when Ray went to the football games in person he was in awe.
“It started with the first game in 1972 with Duke," Ray said. "I went there in person and I’ve been to every game since.”
Ray’s now been to 606 consecutive University of Alabama football games.
With the pandemic Ray said getting tickets this year has been challenging. So far he has tickets to this Saturday’s game, but he still needs them for Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn, and LSU.
“Typically, I’ve got every ticket this time of the year already planned and ordered," Ray said. "This year is different.”
Ray’s wife Sarah Ray said going to the games with her husband is more than just a weekend activity.
“I’ve missed three games in the 25 years that I’ve known him," she said. "That’s nothing, it’s easy because he’s already going so I just tag along. It’s just fun it brings us closer together.”
When our crews asked Ray about his 607th game this Saturday he said he won’t consider it his 607th game until he walks up those bleachers.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.