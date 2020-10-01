WAFF 48′s Pet of the Week: tune in every October Friday at noon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Greater Huntsville Humane Society and WAFF 48 have teamed up to spotlight the Pet of the Week during the month of October.
This month our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Landers McLarty Subaru - a Frank Williams Dealership.
About the Contest
Happy Howl-O-Ween! 🎃 In honor of spooky season, Landers McLarty Subaru want to see your dogs dressed up in their Halloween costume from this year or years past to compete in our virtual dog costume contest! 4 WINNERS will receive a 1-Year subscription to BarkBox for endless treats & toys year round! 🐶 Pull out those costumes or get creative & make your own! Help fill the page with silly, spooky & cute costumes! May the best doggos win 👻 #SubaruLovesPets
Rules:
1. Entries are accepted 2 ways: post your photo in the comments of any Howl-O-Ween posts on the contest page linked above promoting the contest or post them in our event page!
2. No limit of entries per person, but each person can only win once.
3. Dogs can be in any type of costume, get creative!
4. Four winners will be determined by Landers McLarty Subaru & announced on Facebook Oct. 30th.
