VIDEO: New spaces and renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama showed off the renovations and new spaces in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday.
The Crimson Tide’s first home game of the season is Saturday, October 3 against Texas A&M.
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban called the new locker room, recruitment room and tunnel some of the finest spaces in the country.
Here’s what’s new for players and fans:
- New team tunnel that flows directly from the Walk of Champions into the locker room
- Fully updated game day locker room
- Renovated recruiting space that doubled in size from 6,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet
- Four corner videoboards replaced with 60 percent larger screens
- Addition of several new premium areas including loge boxes, Champions Club, Terrace Club, new skyboxes and Founders Suites
- Student social area added at ground-level on the south side with upgraded concessions and charging stations
- Press box relocated to the east side
- Addition of elevators and stairs on the west side
- Addition of east side ADA seating
- Expanded concourse on the west upper deck
