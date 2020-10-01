UPDATE: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-59N spilled 5,000 gallons of chemical

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: An overturned 18-wheeler on I-59 north spilled 5,000 gallons of the chemical sodium hydrosulfide.
The chemical is potentially toxic according to government reports. Hazmat crews are assessing the damage and investigating the scene.
The interstate will be closed for two to three hours while crews clean up the mess.
This is a picture of traffic being routed off the interstate.
ORIGINAL: An 18-wheeler truck overturned at I-59 north at the I-65 on-ramp causing a major backup.
The traffic was backed up for miles on the interstate blocking all of the lanes in the area near the Arkadelphia exit.
The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
No word on any injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.