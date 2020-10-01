Top members of Decatur Housing Authority announce retirements after investigation

Now, our news partners at the Decatur Daily are reporting that Chief Operating Officer Andy Holloway and Director of Housing Jeff Snead will both retire by mid-February. Holloway’s tenure will end January 8th. Snead will technically retire February 15th, but he has enough unused leave time built up so that he’s no longer working now. Snead has been with the Housing Authority for 30 years, Holloway is in his 28th year. Both say this has been their plan for almost a year.