Registration begins October 5 for ABC limited whiskey sweepstakes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The sweepstakes for a chance to purchase some hard-to-get whiskeys begins next week.
From October 5 until October 25, Alabama residents of legal drinking age will be given an opportunity to enter the Alabama ABC Select Spirits 2020 Limited Release Sweepstakes. Winners will be drawn at random for each location to purchase restricted quantities of highly coveted whiskey brands including Alabama’s allocation of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon.
The bottle sale will take place on November 9.
Participants must possess and present a valid State of Alabama Driver’s License to purchase these allocated items. The sweepstakes is also open to active military stationed in Alabama who are at least 21 years of age and can provide proof of current Alabama residency.
Winners will be contacted by ABC on October 27 and awarded a specific place in line for the event at their chosen locations. Winning a place in line does not guarantee any specific product.
Each location will also allow any person of legal drinking age who does not have a guaranteed position in line to participate in the walk-up line. The participants in this line will be allowed to enter the store in the order in which they arrived after sweepstakes winners have completed their purchases.
See the eight stores below:
- ABC Store #4 – 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Auburn, AL 36830
- ABC Store #53 – 8115 Hwy. 72 West, Madison, AL 35758
- ABC Store #55 – 201 Rele St., Mountain Brook, AL 35223
- ABC Store #58 – 3232 Galleria Cir., Ste. 110, Hoover, AL 35244
- ABC Store #67 – 160 Baldwin Sq., Fairhope, AL 36532
- ABC Store #87 – 6941 Bellingrath Rd., Theodore, AL 36582
- ABC Store #102 – 3420 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
- ABC Store #175 – 2786 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117
Due to current COVID-19 protocols, the public is not allowed on ABC store property before 8 a.m. when on-site registration opens for sweepstakes winners and walk-up line participants.
These highly-allocated whiskeys will be offered on a first come, first served basis and cannot be reserved or placed on hold.
Once inside the venue, the participant will be able to purchase the following:
- no more than one bottle from Table A (contains the most highly allocated products)
- two total bottles from Table B (second-most allocated products and must be two different products)
- up to two bottles of every other product available in the release or in inventory at the selected location
In effort to ensure a safe shopping environment, participants are required to vacate the property until their assigned shopping time.
Please visit https://alabcboard.gov/productsweepstakes for more information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.