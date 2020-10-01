Pastors to sign document in support of racial unity

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Happening today, Pastors United for Change, a group of church clergy from around North Alabama, will meet on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse to sign a document declaring their beliefs and action plan for supporting racial unity.
“We’ve been praying together for a long time,” says Pastor TC Johnson with St. Luke Christian Church. “After the George Floyd incident, we wanted to move beyond prayer… The Bible specifically states that God says, ‘I’ll bless the works of your hands.’ So, we’re finding some work we can do.”
The calls to action listed in the group’s statement include partnerships between predominately black and predominately white churches, support for the removal of the confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse and support for further training in law enforcement agencies.
The group’s gathering is a response to what Pastors United for Change feels is a lack of support for racial unity from church leaders nationwide.
“We as pastors need to lead the conversation because we have the extreme right, the extreme left and everything in between,” says Johnson. “The Church has been silent because it has not been united on that issue.”
“From Charlottesville to Portland, there have been lots of loud voices, and the Church has not stepped into that gap,” says Pastor Travis Collins with First Baptist Church of Huntsville.
Pastors United for Change will meet at the courthouse at 11:30 a.m. Anyone in a spiritual leadership role is welcome.
“It’s a celebration,” says Collins. “It’s a ceremonial signing of this statement and the beginning of what we hope is positive change in society, but positive change in our own hearts.”
