New COVID-19 Unit coming to Decatur, staff needed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For now, hospitalization numbers across the Huntsville Hospital system are stable.
On Wednesday, Huntsville Hospital System President David Spillers said a new COVID-19 unit will open in Decatur to prepare for a possible surge of patients this winter.
“With COVID here, and a potential spike with COVID plus flu in the winter months, we needed to come up with a plan for that. because the goal here is to not stop elective surgeries anymore," Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said.
Powers says the new COVID unit at Parkway Place Hospital, a branch of Decatur-Morgan, will be able to house up to 36 COVID patients.
When the virus hit Alabama back in March, elective surgeries were stopped for months.
“When we get into the winter months, you see a lot of flu, pneumonia, other things, older people not getting out of their house, things that cause other infections to occur and a lot of those need hospitalization and ICU care," Powers explained.
Powers says having a COVID unit in Decatur will help alleviate the stress of surrounding hospitals during this high-patient-volume season.
It’s set to open at the beginning of November.
Hospital administrators are looking for RN’s, LPN’s, respiratory therapists, security, house-keepers and more. Click here for job openings and how to apply.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.