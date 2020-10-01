Morgan County School bus driver wins driver of the year, going above and beyond for students

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Michelle Hogan says, “To be a bus driver, you have to love children.”
It’s clear she does.
For the last 15 years, Hogan’s dedicated her days to making sure students arrive to school safe.
“I pray over every seat on my bus, every morning. And I pray on every bus in the parking lot. Can’t go wrong with that," Hogan said.
Hogan started driving buses so she could have the same schedule as her own children.
She says it made her realize how influential bus drivers can be on a student’s life.
“You’re the first eyes. You know if they have water and electricity. You’re the one who tells the teacher they need shoes because their toes are out, or they’ve had the same set of clothes on every day," Hogan explained.
When Hogan’s not driving students to and from school, she helps transport local foster care kids.
“I spent an hour at the park the other day, visiting with mom’s and dad’s. We talk about parenting skills and things we should and shouldn’t do. Most importantly how important it is to be in church," she said.
This past year, Hogan won the state bus driver of the year.
Morgan County transportation director Hank Summerford says she’s the most deserving.
While Hogan says, it’s all part of God’s plan.
