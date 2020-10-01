Mazda Foundation Donates $50,000 to Food Bank of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eating out, shopping, family events, it’s safe to say everything has been impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another.
The Food Bank of North Alabama is no exception.
On October 1, the Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc., announced a $50,000.00 grant to the Food Bank of North Alabama to help the organization meet a high demand for food caused by the economic impact of the pandemic.
These funds are helping the Food Bank of North Alabama to serve 350,000 meals to residents across several North Alabama counties.
“The pandemic has created enormous need in communities across the country,” said Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North American Operations and chairman of the Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. “Addressing a fundamental need like food security is a clear expression of the Mazda Foundation’s guiding principle that what matters most is one another.”
This is the second emergency donation that the Mazda Foundation has made to the Food Bank of North Alabama since the pandemic began in March.
In total, the Foundation has now awarded $94,000 to the Food Bank of North Alabama this year.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.