Marshall Medical Centers now allowing visitors at hospital

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After Governor Kay Ivey announced a new order this week, nursing homes and hospitals are now allowing visitors.
However, there will be restrictions.
Marshall Medical Centers Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff said restrictions on visitors have been challenging for family members wanting to see loved ones.
“Visitation restrictions was something that we did not enjoy either. We missed having our visitors here because they are very helping, and they provide support to the patients which is important. You know, it’s scary when you come to the hospital no matter what you come for, so I’m excited and I think the staff is excited to have someone with the patients," said Woodruff.
Governor Kay Ivey’s recent updated order extended the mask mandate, but it also allows for one visitor to be present with loved ones at nursing homes and hospitals. Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff says the hospital is allowing visitors for patients.
But, visitors need to be aware of several safety procedures.
“Visitors come to the entrance of the hospitals, they will be screened, they will have to answer a series of questions, we will check their temperature, they must wear a mask the entire time they are in the hospital and they will be asked to stay in the patients room," said Woodruff.
As of now, there are currently nine COVID-19 patients at both Marshall Medical Center campuses.
Positive COVID-19 patients will not be allowed any visitors, but they will be able to use video chat to communicate with loved ones.
