Marshall Medical Centers in need of ICU nurses

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New employees are needed on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Nurses are vital in the care and recovery process for hospitalized patients.
Lisa Hayes has worked in the intensive care unit at Marshall Medical Centers for 15 years. She said since the coronavirus pandemic, staff have been working nearly nonstop.
Simply put, the hospital needs more hands on deck.
“It’s extremely difficult in the ICU, these patients require intensive care. I mean it is critical patients that require total care and they are on ventilators,” said Hayes.
Marshall Medical Centers chief nursing officer Kathy Woodruff said the hospital is currently hiring for both day and night 12-hour shifts. She admits many nurses are leaving the hospital for other opportunities.
“A lot of ICU nurses are taking travel positions which offer them all kind of incentives financially and they get to see the would which I can’t blame them for that. But that kind of leaves small town hospitals in a predicament because it’s hard to find that caliber of staff," said Woodruff.
Hayes said she has enjoyed working at Marshall Medical Centers and praises what she calls a positive work environment.
