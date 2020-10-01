Madison County Jail adopts digital mail system to prevent drug mailings

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the Madison County Jail will implement a new digital mailing system through which inmates will receive digital copies only of any cards, letters or photographs sent in.
The goal is partly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but also to prevent mailings of illegal drugs. Officials say outside letters can be diluted with aerosols and then consumed.
“Unfortunately, in detention centers across the nation... there are issues with contraband being brought inside the facilities,” says Officer Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “With new technology, we’re able to scan mail that’s being sent to the inmates."
Inmates will then be able to view digital versions of their mail at a kiosk. Items like books and magazines may still be mailed in but must come directly through a publisher.
Officer Patterson says the new digital method has proven effective in preventing drug circulation at other facilities nationwide.
“We have spent time talking with other agencies, other detention facilities... and it’s working.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.