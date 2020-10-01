Local homeless shelters help the homeless in voting

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s been a push nationally and in Alabama to make sure everyone’s voice is heard in November’s election.
That includes our state’s homeless population.
“They really do want their voice to be heard because those rules and policies and laws affect them,” said Krista Manchester.
But voting is rarely easy for the homeless. When you don’t have a permanent home, even the most basic steps of voting become daunting.
To vote, you need to be registered correctly and have an approved ID. That can be tough when you don’t have a home.
That’s why shelters around the shoals are working together to make sure the less fortunate can still cast their ballots.
“We’ve been doing some street outreach so we’ve been able to be in touch with them and one of the centers just reopened so we’ll help them get their voter registration cards in,” said Manchester.
One Table of the Shoals and Sunrise Center allow homeless people to use shelter addresses as their own.
“Just having a place where they know they can come to advocate for their needs on their behalf but also we’re working to advocate for them in the process of getting their voter registration ID,” said Courtney McKinnon.
They both say they are working hard to ensure that homeless people in the community can vote.
“A lot of the advocating comes from and why we work together to do what we can do is broaden the noise and to give more people voices who don’t have a voice,” said McKinnon.
“I think one of the important things is that people see homeless people as citizens and not just non-important people and voting is a way to say I’m a citizen,” said Manchester.
As a reminder - Alabama’s voter registration deadline for the November election is October 19th.
