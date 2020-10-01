Lauderdale County sees increase in younger poll workers, consistency from long-term workers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Poll workers make election days run smoothly but due to COVID-19, some poll workers are reluctant to work.
One woman who’s served at the polls for more than a decade said she won’t let the pandemic stop her.
“Its an interesting day. You see a lot of people as they come through but its a busy day. Very busy,” said Terry Buchanon.
Buchanon has been working long hours on election day for 12 years.
“I do feel good after I do feel like I’ve added something to it, and I do feel like I am doing my civic duty for that day,” said Buchanon.
In North Alabama, and across the country, poll workers tend to be older Americans.
But, due to COVID-19, some older poll workers have to had to skip this election cycle.
“Several of us were really nervous going into it. Some of the other workers that I had before chose not to work for health reasons. Some people were just afraid, but all in all, voters were very respectful,” said Buchanon.
This year in Lauderdale, some younger folks are stepping up to fill in the gaps.
“We had very good numbers in their 30′s and 40′s who have applied to be a poll worker. We have a hand-full of college students from UNA and some people who are even in their 20′s so I am optimistic at this point that we are going to have a good crew of poll workers. It’s going to include a larger number of younger people that we have,” said Lauderdale county probate judge Will Motlow.
Buchanon says although this year looks different - she’s still glad to perform her civic duty.
“It’s really exciting to see that many people get out and vote even if its raining or whatever.”
Those who apply must submit the application to your county’s Probate Office by mail or email.
