Lane closures in Huntsville Thursday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will be closing lanes in Huntsville Thursday night to perform water service line work.
At 7:30 p.m. the westbound lane of Governors Drive between Covemont Drive and Governors Place will be closed. This closure will last 4-6 hours.
At 9 p.m. the northbound lane at the intersection of Whitesburg Drive and Four Mile Post Road and he eastbound lane of Four Mile Post Road will be closed. This closure is expected to last 4-6 hours.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
