Kognito mental health program available for schools across North AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Little Orange Fish nonprofit, which strives to ensure everyone has access to quality mental healthcare, is partnering with Kognito to provide a new mental health training program for schools.
The goal of the Kognito program is to help teachers recognize the signs and symptoms of emotional distress within students.
“It’s not geared towards making teachers psychology experts but it’s geared towards using the tools that they have at hand to better engage with students and make sure they get the help they need,” said Daniel Adamek, the Executive Director of Little Orange Fish.
Huntsville high school teachers were trained on Kognito about a year and a half ago and now they are able to get licenses for the program.
In fact, there was a fundraiser last year that raised enough money to buy the licenses.
“We were in the process of getting those out and then COVID got in the way,” Adamek said. “So we are trying to figure out how we can continue to get this to the teachers.”
Adamek encourages teachers to reach out so they can start using Kognito and ultimately learn how to adequately respond to students' mental health concerns.
“The most important thing is to be as educated as we can. And that is what this program is about,” Adamek said. “It’s always impossible to know exactly what to say and how to respond but the more you can understand the better prepared you are. It’s never going to be an easy thing to do. But education is key.”
The program is currently gearing up at the Alabama Cyber School of Technology & Engineering.
Counselor Beth Blair says it has received positive feedback so far.
For more information about the Kognito program you can visit littleorangefish.org.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.