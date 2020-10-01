Huntsville City Schools return to in-person learning 5 days a week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Will students return to their classrooms or not? That has been the question for months amid the pandemic.
Huntsville City Schools officially announced students not enrolled in the school district’s virtual learning program will attend regular, in-person classes five days a week, beginning October 26.
The decision was made at Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Students began returning on different schedules in September in order to keep COVID-19 cases down. Now, a Huntsville City Schools spokesperson said students will be back just in time for the start of the second nine weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.