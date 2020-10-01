Emergency need for O positive blood donors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LifeSouth faces an emergency need for blood donors, especially people who are type O positive. Blood donations continue to decline because of COVID-19. Schools, businesses, and churches who hold blood drives regularly are unable to because of closures and limited hours.
LifeSouth has a critically low supply of O positive blood. Type O positive blood is the most transfused type and critical for accident and trauma patients. However, all blood donors are urged to make a donation.
Visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you, or call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707.
LifeSouth serves 17 North Alabama hospitals.
