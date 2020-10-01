Crime Stoppers: Phat Sammy’s Burglary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many thieves break in, take what they want and try to get out quickly. Yet, others seem to take their time.
Because of that, the Crime Stoppers are hoping you can identify a boozy burglar.
Huntsville Police say a white male broke into Phat Sammy’s on Jefferson Street in July, it was hot and apparently he was thirsty. The man started helping himself to liquor inside the club.
Investigators say he also changed clothes before stealing more than $400 and several bottles of the restaurant’s liquor.
His strategy? Putting all the stuff he swiped into a hamper and then leaving the hamper outside the rear of the club in the alleyway.
Take a close look. Police will be glad to reward you if you know anything about this liquor looter.
