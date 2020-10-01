Count down is on for Alabama STAR ID

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The clock is ticking as millions of Alabamians will need a STAR ID to board domestic commercial flights beginning October 1, 2021.
The changes were to take effect Thursday, but were pushed back due to the coronavirus.
STAR ID was introduced in 2011 but many Alabamians have yet to get one.
“We understand our license renews every four years so I will just wait for the renewal to do it,” explained Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Captain Jonathan Archer.
This time next year, you will need to have a STAR ID to fly and access federal facilities in the United States.
A STAR ID is designed to be tougher to forge. The gold star in the corner indicates to the TSA the traveler is ID compliant. To get one, you’ll need to go to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency office.
“What you are going to need to bring with you is all the documents you brought when you got your driver’s license. Either when you turn 16 or when you transferred into the state of Alabama," Archer said.
You’ll need four documents: Your birth certificate -- either the original or a certified copy from the health department and you must show your social security number. “As long as it has your nine digits, a W2 on file with your employer. If your pay stub has it on there. We can take it.”
The other two documents need to prove you live in the state of Alabama. “I always tell people you are looking for something with your name on it and your address. One of the most common things is your current Alabama driver’s license.”
You can also use bills registered in your name or a vehicle tag receipt.
As we get closer to the deadline, driver’s license offices will be inundated with people trying to get their ID. You are encouraged to get yours as soon as possible if you plan to travel.
“Absolutely, we want to encourage as many folks to come in and get the STAR ID if they plan on doing domestic air travel after October 1, 2021," Archer added.
If you don’t have the STAR ID by the deadline, you’ll need another acceptable form of ID like a valid passport to fly.
