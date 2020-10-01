Cold front making it breezy and slightly cooler today with sunshine!

Happy Thursday! Another cool start to the day today, but even colder air is ahead!
It is slightly warmer out there this morning than yesterday as we are waking up to temperatures into the low to mid 50s. Wind will shift fully to the west northwest behind the cold front this morning. That means we will be seeing lower humidity as the day goes on. Wind today will be breezy at times, gusting from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It should stay sunny for most of the day today with a few clouds passing through by midday.
The drier air behind the cold front means that we will see some colder temperatures to start off Friday morning. Tomorrow will start off into the low to mid 40s for much of the Valley with calm wind and clear skies. Friday afternoon will be cool as well with the mid-60s during the afternoon. That will mean a chilly evening for those Friday night football games. It will beagreat weekend for camping with temperaturesovernight into Saturday dropping into the low to mid 40s! Some families may flip on the heat this weekend! Our next rain chances won’t be until Sunday afternoon, but right now nothing significant is expected.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
