Clear, cool and calm for your Thursday afternoon

Crystal clear skies for the afternoon. We are well below average for your Thursday thanks to a cold front that passed through North Alabama early this morning. Winds will continue to bring in cooler air as we go into the evening with higher gusts at times.
Highs only reaching the lower 70s for your day ahead, so a jacket may still be needed. Overnight tonight into Friday morning will be some of the coolest temperatures we have seen for a while.
Friday will be similar, but actually cooler. A cold start to the day with highs in the 40s, and the cooling trend from Thursday continuing into Friday morning and afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s. That is over 10 degrees below average.
Clear conditions continue through the next few days, and into your weekend.
Sunday we could see a change from the fair, dry weather, to a chance at light scattered precipitation. We will also see a little jump in temperatures on Sunday as well, with highs in the lower 70s.
The extended forecast will be very fall like, and trend well below average for most of the next 10 days.
