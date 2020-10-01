Boeing receives $249M contract for missile program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Boeing was just awarded a massive contract from the Missile Defense Agency.
This week, Boeing received a $249 million undefinitized contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency in support of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system. Huntsville is the headquarters for Boeing’s Missile and Weapon Systems division.
The GMD system has been protecting the United States around the clock since 2004. In fact, 16 years ago the U.S. Missile Defense Agency declared it operational.
The Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system is the United States' only operationally deployed missile defense program capable of defending the entire U.S. homeland, including Alaska and Hawaii, against long-range ballistic missile attacks.
As prime contractor, Boeing designs, produces, integrates, tests and sustains all GMD components deployed across 15 time zones.
The company employs more than 3,000 people across the state.
