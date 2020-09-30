U.S. unemployment shrinks, but recovery varies across race, sex and age

Racial disparities in employment figures are not new, and the unemployment rate captures only a portion of these differences. However, over the past 10 years, the unemployment rate among Black workers has often been about double that of white workers. In January, it was 6% compared to 3.1% among white workers. These differences can be attributed to a variety of factors including the role of discrimination in hiring practices and systemic racism bleeding into the labor force. Further, they demonstrate that recovery — when defined as a return to pre-pandemic unemployment rates — would still be unequal.