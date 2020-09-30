UPDATE: Decatur investigators looking for suspect in arson case

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a building fire Tuesday night. Now, authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying the person responsible.
At 9:05 p.m. on September 29th, Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the 2000-block of Lowery St. SW. Throughout the course of the investigation, Decatur Fire and Rescue determined the fire was intentionally set.
The Decatur Fire Marshall along with Decatur Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit recovered video surveillance from the scene, which shows a male walking up to the house with two gas cans.
If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the subject, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or by email: smukaddam@decatur-al.gov or Decatur Fire Marshall Jason Jones at jcjones@decatur-al.gov.
ORIGINAL: A community event center in Decatur caught fire Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Tracey Thornton says a community event center on Lowery Street caught fire around 9 p.m.
Thornton tells WAFF the owner of the center called to report the fire, saying she also had video surveillance of someone going inside the building to start the fire.
Decatur Fire and Rescue says they do have a person of interest at this time. This fire could possibly be connected to two other fires in the same area within the last month.
