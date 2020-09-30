Scottsboro Fire Department receives first fire boat

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -The Scottsboro Fire Department has new, lifesaving equipment.
They now have their very first fire boat after 8 people were killed in a deadly fire at the Jackson County Marina.
On January 27, an entire dock caught fire killing eight people at the Jackson County Park Marina in Scottsboro.
In September, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report that stated the marina had limited fire safety practices which contributed to the fire.
As an added safety measure, the city approved a $60,000 fire boat for the Scottsboro Fire Department.
Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said the boat will help during emergencies and cover several thousand acres of lake.
“To be able to have a response capability to get there be it for a fire, be it for a chemical spill or someone needing medical attention because people come from all over to fish this lake, not only locals but out of towners. So being able to provide them service will be a big benefit to the community," said Necklaus.
The fire boat holds six passengers and has additional safety features.
“The boat is a little over 21 feet long it has a 150 horse power motor. So, it probably runs about 40 miles an hour which will cover a lot of river channel and a lot of back water so it’s good to get around a little faster," said Necklaus.
The fire boat will be housed at Fire Station Number 2 which is located closer to the lakes to help them respond to emergencies faster.
Neckallaus says fire crews are currently going through training sessions on how to operate the boat.
