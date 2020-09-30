More Madison County voters requesting absentee ballots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Commission agreed to spend $420,000 to help with this year’s presidential election, to make it easier for some voters.
Close to $300,000 will be spent on 82 specialized voting machines so anybody with a disability can cast their vote by themselves.
They used to have these voting machines, but a couple of months ago, they were destroyed after a water leak in a warehouse. Probate Judge Frank Barger explains how they work.
“The machine, the equipment if you will, is so advanced that someone that might be a quadriplegic can actually hook up there sip and pump device up to the piece of equipment and mark their own ballot,” said Barger.
The new voting machines won’t be used by everybody. In fact, a lot of people aren’t even waiting until November 3rd to cast their vote.
People are already standing in lines at Madison County Courthouse and marking their ballot.
“In a typical presidential election cycle we will see an average of about 10,000 absentee ballots for the general election. As of yesterday, we were already at 17,000. We’re going to be at least double. The cut off date, for applying for an absentee ballot is October 29th. That’s the Thursday before the election,” said Barger.
In order to meet the demands, and make it safe for people to vote absentee, starting Thursday, October 1st, there will be drive-through absentee voter assistance locations in Madison County.
Every weekday, through October 8th, there will be a new location where you can go and get help with your ballot. If you don’t want to put it in the mail you can also turn it in, in person.
“We do have folks that like to turn in their ballot. They like to hand-deliver their ballot and this gives our community an opportunity to do that without having to come to the courthouse. We will have six sites located throughout the community. This will allow folks to put their completed ballot in that sealed envelope directly in the hand of our circuit clerk,” said Barger.
Here is the list of locations you can visit and get help and drop off your ballot.
Thursday, October 1st: Elmore Gym at Alabama A&M.
Friday, October 2nd: Sandra Moon Community Complex.
Monday, October 5th: Monrovia Community Center.
Tuesday, October 6th: Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ.
Wednesday October 7th: Trash Pandas Stadium on Toyota Field.
Thursday, October 8th:Plainview Church of Christ.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.