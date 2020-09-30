Mild today with a cold front moving through to round out the week

Happy Wednesday! It is officially sweater weather out there!
Temperatures this morning are the coolest temperatures we have seen since the second week of May. We’re waking up in the mid to upper 40s across much of the Valley for the first time since May 12. Plenty of sunshine expected all day today with wind out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph. That wind will lead to some warmer temperatures today helping us climb into the mid 70s.
Get used to the fall temperatures because they will be with us for the next week or so. Another cold front will sweep in overnight tonight and during the day on Thursday. That will bring in a few clouds, but the big change will be the drier air and cooler temperatures. Wind from the north will pick up at 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures Thursday will only climb into the low 70s, but Friday will be even cooler. Friday afternoon brings the mid 60s and then overnight into Saturday we’ll see the low to mid 40s! Our next rain chances won’t be until Sunday afternoon.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
