‘It looked like a hate crime’: Family still searching for answers 7 months after Mary Malone’s murder

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been seven long months for Mary Malone’s family. Malone was an 83-year-old woman who was murdered in her Tuscumbia home.
Who killed Mary Malone? That’s the question her family is working hard to get answered
Memories - that’s all she has left of her grandmother.
“When I was little when you see her you see me,” said Toccara Willis. “When I got the call I though, well grandma is she’s 83 almost 84. So I thought it was something minor, just natural causes,” said Willis.
But that wasn’t the case.
Mary Malone was murdered inside her Tuscumbia home and her family is still searching for answers.
“Someone caught her off guard cause she would not let people in her house if she didn’t know them, so that’s how I know it’s somebody that knows what happens to her,” said Willis.
In addition to wanting the community to speak up, she tells me investigators have not been transparent in the case.
“They gave us this false sense of justice when we first started this rodeo. ‘Hey, we are going to try to figure out what happened to Ms. Mary if you guys have any questions, concerns, reach out to us so’, that’s what we did, but we aren’t getting the response back that we deserve,” said Willis.
She says her family just wants justice for their loved one.
“It looked like a hate crime the way they did her. It’s just so sad. It’s so sad.”
We’ve reached out to Tuscumbia police for an update on this case. Meantime, this is an ongoing investigation.
