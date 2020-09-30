Gov. Kay Ivey provides Safer-at-Home order update on Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday updating the status of the current Safer-at-Home order.
Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Previously, Gov. Ivey announced that she was extending the existing Safer-at-Home order for 5-weeks. It was set to expire on Friday, October 2 at 5:00 p.m.
The Governor and Dr. Scott Harris from the Alabama Department of Public Health credited the Safer-at-Home order and its mask mandate with limiting COVID-19 exposure, case growth, and hospitalization numbers in Alabama.
Dr. Harris also stressed that Alabamians need to be careful about masking and social distancing during Labor Day weekend. Harris added that its important for Alabamians to seek out flu vaccinations as soon as possible.
