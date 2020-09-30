Free flu shot clinics in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s time to get your flu shot!
If you want to get vaccinated to protect yourself, you don’t have to have insurance and you don’t have to pay a penny.
That’s the message from members of the Madison County Commission.
The commissioners have teamed up with the Madison County Health Department. They’re scheduling free flu shot clinics around the county to make it easier for you to get your shot.
The first flu shot clinic kicked off Wednesday, September 30th.
Dozens of people roll up their sleeves and got the vaccination at Madison City Hall. The flu shot clinic started at 9am and went until 2pm.
The next flu shot clinic will be next Wednesday, October 7th at the Monrovia Community Center.
Members of the Madison County commission hope you and your family will make the drive.
“Not only are we in the middle of a pandemic, but we want to make sure that the residence in Madison County are covered and protected. We want that blanket coverage throughout the county,” said commissioner JesHenry Malone.
“It’s free to the public. If you have insurance I think they’ll take your insurance card and your information and charge your insurance company. If you don’t have that they’ll give it to you free anyway,” said commissioner Phil Vandiver.
Commissioners say, if you want a flu shot, you don’t need to call ahead, and you don’t need to schedule an appointment. All you have to do is simply show up.
Here are the next Madison County Commission scheduled flu shot clinics: October 7th at the Monrovia Community Center from 9-2.
October 21st at the County Shed, located at 9457 Moores Mill Road in New Market from 9-2.
October 28th at the County Shed located at 4273 Highway 72 East in Brownsboro from 9-2.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.