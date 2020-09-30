Dekalb County VFW Fair opens with safety measures to help raise money for veterans

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Dekalb County VFW Agricultural Fair is an annual event that many people look forward to each year.
Part of the proceeds go toward helping veterans in need according to fair chairman, Charles Stephens.
With the pandemic, Stephens said the VFW had to cancel other events which came at a cost of around $30,000.
“We help out veterans and widows that get in trouble with power bills. We also have them come through if they don’t have enough money to buy gas because they got off and got stranded, so we do those type of things," said Stephens.
Due to COVID-19, things will look different this year.
To ensure that everyone is safe, face coverings are recommended, and sanitization spray will be used throughout the fair.
“We’ve got hand sanitizer everywhere, we’re spraying the entertainment areas and we’re using the same Covid spray that schools are using to keep the schools safe," said Stephens.
Stephens said arts and hand crafts activities are canceled this year, but local businesses will be inside the exhibit room to setup a job fair.
“They’re trying to promote their business and as everybody know their business is down because of the Covid and they need business to keep their doors open. We have hiring agencies that are begging us for space simply because they can’t get enough people to fill their jobs," said Stephens.
If you plan to attend the fair this year, it’s running from September 28 through Saturday, October 3. Gates open at 5 p.m. during the week and at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
